CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) -- The Boston Bruins traded Taylor Hall to the Chicago Blackhawks.
Hall and the rights to pending unrestricted free agent forward Nick Foligno were sent to the Windy City Monday for defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula, who are pending restricted free agents.
Entering draft week the Blackhawks have $37.5 million available and are highly anticipated to officially draft Bedard.
Hall scored 16 goals and 36 points in 61 games this past season.
