CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Brandin Podziemski's decision to transfer to Santa Clara has seemingly paid off.
Podziemski was drafted 19th overall by the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.
The former Illini did not see the court much during the 2021-22 season. But he had a breakout season last year with Santa Clara. Podziemski averaged 19.9 points per game and 8.8 rebounds during the 2022-23 season.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
