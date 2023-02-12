GLENDALE, Ariz. (WAND) - Nick Allegretti already won before Super Bowl LVII kicked off.
According to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro, Allegretti's wife Christina had twin daughters in Chicago Sunday around 3:30 p.m.
Allegretti facetimed her in the Arizona hotel lobby.
Allegretti started 36 straight games for the Illini. He was drafted in 2019 and is looking to hoist his second Lombardi Trophy.
