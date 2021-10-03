CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Back on Earth for about five months after spending the previous five in space, current NASA astronaut and former Illini football player Mike Hopkins got to experience an Illini win this past weekend.
The 1991 graduate of the University of Illinois and current Colonel in the U.S. Space Force came back to Champaign to be an honorary captain for the football team in its battle against Charlotte.
Before that, he was given a tour of the campus and got to speak to the football team regarding a variety of topics.
WAND Sports Anchor Evan Abramson chatted with Hopkins before Saturday's contest. Here is part of that conversation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.