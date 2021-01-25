CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- George McDonald played for Illinois from 1995 to 1998 and is now back in Champaign.
He returns as the wide receivers coach and assistant head coach.
McDonald brings more than 20 years of collegiate and NFL coaching experience with him.
McDonald was a 4-year letterman in football for the Illini and is fired up to be back.
