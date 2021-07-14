SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- The Korn Ferry Tour is about to begin, many local golfers are hoping to have big showings.
However, a big part of succeeding in this tournament, much like in other major events, is the relationship that golfers have with their caddies.
For 2011 Illinois alum Scott Langley, he's hoping the relationship with his current caddy will push him beyond a personal best fifth place finish in the Korn Ferry Tour, a PGA event that is practically a home event for Langley.
