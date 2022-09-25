CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - For former Illini quarterback Jeff George, the accomplishments are endless.
He was named the nation's top passer in 1989. George went on to become the first overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft. And a 12-year NFL career.
But the top accomplishment, according to George, was being inducted into the Illini Hall of Fame on Friday.
