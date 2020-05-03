Springfield, Ill. (WAND) -- Former Southeast and Lanphier basketball star Dwight Bolden has turned in his basketball shoes and is taking his talents to the fashion game.
He's using his brand "The zodiac" as a way to send positive messages in the community.
From hats to jackets he makes it all! Check out his story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.