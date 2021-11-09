DECATUR, Ill. (WAND-TV) -- Six years ago, Lillie Helton, 27, played a variety of sports, planning on becoming a lawyer after school. She took one kickboxing class and life changed for her.
Fast forward six years to today, and Helton has returned from Italy a world champion in kickboxing, taking part in WAKO competitions.
WAKO is the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations, an international organization of kickboxing.
Helton is preparing for the next WAKO world championship, where she has her sights set on more medals, titles and championships.
Helton currently lives in St. Louis, MO., but grew up in Lincoln, IL.
