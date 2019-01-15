CLICK HERE FOR WAND'S ONE-ON-ONE CONVERSATION WITH MARCUS BARTLEY!
NORMAL -- Marcus Bartley was all smiles after his pregame shoot around Tuesday at Redbird Arena.
The Southern Illinois senior is thrilled to be back in central Illinois.
"It's really great to be back at home, I'm about 45 minutes from the crib so it's great," Bartley told WAND-TV before the game.
Bartley admits it has been a challenging journey since graduating from MacArthur High School in 2014. He played his first two seasons at Saint Louis, before transferring to Carbondale in 2016. After sitting out a season for NCAA transfer requirements, Bartley had to wait even longer to play the following year - he was sidelined the first six games with a broken wrist.
Since then the former General has been an impact player for the Salukis - leading the team in assists last season.
Bartley spoke with WAND's Noah Newman before Tuesday's game against Illinois State - CLICK HERE FOR THE ONE-ON-ONE CONVERSATION.