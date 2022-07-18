(WAND) -- Hayden Birdsong had his dream become a reality today.
With the 196th overall pick in the MLB Draft, the San Francisco Giants selected the former Mattoon player.
Birdsong is currently a pitcher at Eastern Illinois University where last season he pitched 45.2 innings and struck out 66 batters while holding a 3.35 ERA.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.