DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The 217 Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic continues to raise money and awareness for Alzheimer's.
The tournament continues to expand and this year, a former MLB player competed.
Taylorville native and former MLB pitcher Pat Perry was in action.
Perry pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 1985 to 1987 and for the Chicago Cubs from 1988 to 1989.
Perry says he's had a ton of fun in the tournament so far and enjoys the opportunity to be able to compete in the sport he loves.
