Former Mt. Zion student-athlete Rhiannon Held signed with an SEC powerhouse.
The star pole vaulter is heading to Auburn.
Currently her PR is 12' 10" and she's not sure but thinks she might study speech pathology.
Held is currently at a high school in Georgia but she'll always remember Mt. Zion fondly.
