DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Former Mt. Zion softball standout Alli Davis tied three NAIA records and broke a school record with one day at the plate last weekend in a matchup with Lincoln College.
In one game, Davis had three home runs, two of which were grand slams, and also smacked 11 RBI. She broke the school record for the most RBI in a single game, which also ties the NAIA record. Her three home runs also ties the NAIA record as her two grand slams also ties a NAIA record.
The WAND Sports team spoke with Davis following her big game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.