Former Okaw Valley star Paige Robinson had a tremendous season for Drury and is getting recognized for it.
The Panther junior has been named a 2020-2021 Ring of Honor recipient by the Women's Basketball Hall Of Fame.
This comes after Robinson was named the Division II National Player of the Year by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association in March.
The Ring of Honor award recognizes the top high school and college players in the country.
Robinson will also have her jersey displayed in the Ring of Honor at the Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee.
