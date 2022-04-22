NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -- Former Okaw Valley Star Paige Robinson is transferring to Illinois State!
As a junior at Drury, she led the GVLC in scoring averaging 21.4 points per game.
Robinson was named the Division (Two) II National Player of the Year by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
Robinson was also a 2020-2021 Ring of Honor recipient by the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame.
