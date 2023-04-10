Normal, Ill. (WAND) -- Big news out of the WNBA draft, former Illinois State guard Paige Robinson was drafted Monday night by the Dallas Wings in the third round as the 31st overall pick.
She continued making history becoming the first Redbird ever to be drafted into the WNBA.
As a Redbird she averaged 34 and a half minutes per game and had a total of 202 points in the one season she played at Illinois State.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.