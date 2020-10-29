A former 217 football star is now being recognized nationally!
Former SHG and current Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker is named one of 15 emerging college football stars.
This comes from a 24-7 Sports article by Brandon Marcello.
Broeker was the highest rated freshman left tackle in the SEC and was a freshman All-American last season.
Make sure you keep an eye out for big number #64.
