(WAND) -- Former Sacred Heart-Griffin star Nick Broeker is receiving a big time honor.
This week he was named the SEC's Offensive Lineman of the Week!
This comes after he helped pave the way for Ole Miss to rush for 316 yards, which is the Rebels most rushing yards since 1967 against a non-Power Five team. Ole Miss also tallied six touchdowns on the ground!
For the game, Broeker graded out at 96 percent, had six knockdowns and didn't allow a pressure or a sack.
