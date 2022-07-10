(WAND) -- Former SHG star Nick Broeker announced he is returning to Ole Miss in January.
He's also switching positions on the offensive line as well.
Broeker is moving from tackle to guard.
He was named preseason first-team all-conference for the SEC by Athlon Sports.
Broeker started all 13 games for Ole Miss during their 2021 campaign.
He could have declared for the NFL Draft but wanted to return to Ole Miss. Here's why.
