OXFORD, MS (WAND) -- A former Friday Frenzy star is getting a big time honor.
Sacred Heart-Griffin grad Nick Broeker was named a SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week.
The Rebels offense went for 611 offensive yards including 324 yards on the ground.
Broeker was graded at 90 percent for their big time win over the Razorbacks.
