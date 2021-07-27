OXFORD, MS (WAND) -- Before this season, former SHG star and current Ole Miss offensive lineman, Nick Broeker was in the first round of several NFL Mock Drafts.
Today, the soon-to-be junior Rebel was named to Outland Trophy Watch List.
This award is given to the nation's top interior lineman.
Broeker started all 10 games for the Rebels last season and is heading into his junior campaign as a preseason first-team All-American selection by 247Sports.
