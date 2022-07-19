ATLANTA, GA (WAND) -- It's an honor for players to represent their school at media day and former SHG star Nick Broeker was able to experience just that.
Broeker spoke at the SEC Media Day in Atlanta.
Athlon Sports has named him to their Preseason All-American Second Team as well as listing him to their Preseason All-SEC Offensive first team.
This offseason, Broeker moved from left tackle to left guard.
Broeker has played for well-known coach Lane Kiffin since the was hired by Ole Miss in December of 2019 and enjoys being a part of his team.
