DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Standout St. Teresa soccer star Edgar Onate is heading to Harvard University.
The single-season record holder for goals in a season at St. Teresa High School says that out of the several different schools that offered him an academic scholarship (Purdue, Illinois, and St. Louis University) Harvard gave him the best financial package.
Onate is the first member of his family to attend an Ivy League school and says he wouldn't have made it without his family's support.
