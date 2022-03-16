(WAND) -- Former St. Teresa girls basketball star Addison Newbon had an outstanding freshman season at Culver-Stockton.
Listen to this folks, she led the team in scoring, rebounding and had the highest GPA on the squad!
Talk about stepping in and making an immediate impact!
