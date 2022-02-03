Former St. Teresa football star Jacardia Wright has a new home.
He announced that he's transferring from Kansas State to Missouri State.
In three seasons with the Wildcats, Wright rushed 41 times for 195 yards and one touchdown.
He'll be joining a Missouri State squad that went 8-4 last season including a berth in the FCS Playoffs.
