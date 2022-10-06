DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Nicole Jeray won the 1998 and 2000 Symetra Tour Tournament hosted by Hickory Point.
She returns to Decatur as a girls golf coach with Nazareth Academy.
Her team will be competing in the IHSA state tournament at Red Tail Run.
