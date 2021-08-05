DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- After a year off due to COVID-19, the Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic returned to Decatur.
Some of the best young tennis talent is competing over at the Fairview Tennis Complex.
Forsyth native and current University of Illinois player Lucas Horve was in action with his doubles partner Hunter Heck.
The duo played well, but ultimately fell 6-4, 0-6 (10-8).
