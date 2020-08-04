FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- Hunter Schrock will soon embark on Division-I journey as an offensive lineman and long snapper. He recently received his first offer from Valparaiso.
Until then, the Forsyth native and St. Thomas More (CT) senior is just hoping he can play this season. His school is splitting up its season into fall and spring components to accommodate various out of state opponents and the different rules in each state.
In this extended WAND conversation, Schrock talks about his measurables as a college prospect, his goals for senior year plus his desire to study zoology and contribute to endangered species after graduation.
Hunter adds:
I have done OL workouts in Chicago for several years with Kevin Sabo w/ FIST Football and also Arthur Ray. The coaches at STM saw some film from those workouts and started reaching out. When I first told my parents, they said no way. But the more we talked about it, we decided to listen to what they had to say. The academics were huge for me, class sizes are really small and the schedule and life on campus is about preparing for college. This was really important for me and so we went to visit. It felt like it was right for me right away. The schedule is very structured and more like college will be, with practices and study halls and classes and meals. My teachers are great and it was so good for me. All our teachers and coaches live on campus too, so it is like a family. Everyone is really supportive. I did the best I’ve ever done in school, and my first year there was a 3.5 gpa and I made Chancellors Club. We played a tough football schedule last year, losing only to St. Frances in Baltimore which was one of the top schools in the country. This year we have an even tougher schedule but of course it is a little uncertain with Covid. Our schedule this year includes St. Frances (#4 in the country) as well as IMG Academy (#1 in the country).
