CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Amidst the cancellations of high school, college and professional sports across the country due to coronavirus concerns, Central Illinois got a breath of fresh air compliments of four bright young track stars at Clinton High School.
In this WAND interview with photographer AJ Washington, the four seniors share their college destinations, what events they'll participate in, their intended course of study and career aspirations.
OLIVIA EARL: OLIVET NAZARENE
TORI BURKE: ILLINOIS WESLEYAN
ARYN SCOTT: GREENVILLE UNIVERSITY
PAYNE TURNEY: PURDUE