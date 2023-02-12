INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAND) - Four Illinois football players will showcase their skills at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Chase Brown, Sydney Brown, Devon Witherspoon and Quan Martin all accepted invitations to the 2023 NFL Combine.
Four participants is the second-most in Illinois program history. The Illini also sent four last year.
The combine will take place from February 28 to March 1.
