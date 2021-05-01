(WAND-TV) -- With two Illini Football players drafted and two players signing as undrafted free agents, Illinois joined the many other schools around the country sending college talent to the NFL.
Center Kendrick Green was drafted with the 87th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round.
The Las Vega Raiders selected cornerback Nate Hobbs in the fifth round with the 167th overall pick of the draft.
Wide Receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Linebacker Milo Eifler concluded the Illini off-season action as he signed with the New York Jets, also as an undrafted free agent.
