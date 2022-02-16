DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Four MacArthur student-athletes signed to compete at the next level this morning.
Here's a list of the athletes and where they're heading.
Fynesse Jones - Lincoln College (Track and Field)
Derriana Taylor - Lincoln College (Track and Field)
Brylan Apholone - McKendree College (Football)
Karon Shelley - Ellsworth Community College (Football)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.