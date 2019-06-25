CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- Kofi Cockburn's presence with the Illini basketball team is significant for a number of reasons.
"Well I mean we're going to look really good at the airport," head coach Brad Underwood said, tongue-in-cheek.
[VIDEO: UNDERWOOD DISCUSSES FOUR-STAR CENTER COCKBURN]
The 299-pound freshman from Jamaica via New York and Virginia's Oak Hill Academy is quite literally the biggest recruit in Illinois history.
He also fills a critical need for the Illini, a cure for the Achilles heel of last year's young-but-talented roster that was long in spunk but short in, well, height.
Underwood discussed his 7-foot addition to the program on Tuesday afternoon at the Ubben Basketball Complex.