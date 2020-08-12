Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman and head coach Lovie Smith answer questions the day after the Big Ten announced it would be postponing football and all fall sports until spring at the earliest.
WAND's Gordon Voit offers four takeaways from the hour-plus-long Zoom conference call with the media.
1) The university is maintaining unilateral commitment to the Big Ten and will not be pursuing alternative competition options
2) Josh Whitman and Lovie Smith expressed concerns with a two-fold problem a) not to waste student-athlete's eligibility with a shortened season, per Whitman and b) two seasons in a calendar year is problematic, per Smith.
3) Whitman acknowledged that the five Big Ten athletes who were found to have myocarditis (inflammation of the heart) were indeed a factor in the conference's decision to postpone the season
4) Scott Beatty from WDWS radio in Champaign asked an interesting question: Is there a specific benchmark that the conference is looking for to approve a season? Is it a vaccine? A certain infection rate?
Whitman's answer is found in the video.
