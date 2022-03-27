CHAMPAIGN, IL. (WAND) -- The Frank Vincent Memorial Bowling Tournament concluded in Champaign at Western Bowl Sunday afternoon as money was raised to help fund research a cure for Alzheimer's.
Tournament officials tell WAND that over four-thousand dollars was raised from 280 bowlers that competed over the course of the weekend. This does not include the money that will have been raised from raffles and silent-auctions.
The event took place in an effort to help raise money along with 217 ALZ Backyard Wiffle Ball.
