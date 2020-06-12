DECATUR. Ill, (WAND) -- Former Stephen Decatur basketball stand-out Earl Thomas decided to give back to the community with a free basketball camp.
He says that he wants to show kids the importance of hard work.
Community members supported the cause by donating water and Gatorade for kids.
Thomas hopes to continue the camps in the future.
