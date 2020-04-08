ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) -- When St. Teresa graduate Beau Branyan left campus, he could bench about 275 pounds.
Now he's up to 390.
The Freshman All-America lineman is beefing up as he prepares for his redshirt sophomore season at Southern Illinois. He started 11 games for the Salukis last season and played in all 12.
In this interview, WAND's Orlando Toatley talks with Branyan about how he's changed since he was a St. Teresa Bulldog, plus how he's spending this spring training and relaxing in his hometown of Assumption.