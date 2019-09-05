Frenzy GFX

The Friday Frenzy is here! Join sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley for the best high school football coverage in the state as they fan out across Central Illinois for as much footage as possible!

[For a complete schedule, visit the list below]

Here are three of the top games this week:

Sacred Heart-Griffin @ Glenwood

7 p.m. at Glenwood HS in Chatham

The race for the Central State Eight crown could come down to this game when all is said and done. Glenwood was the presumed favorite entering the season and looked the part in a Week 1 rout of Lanphier. With a 7-2 league record last season, Sacred Heart-Griffin finished just behind the Titans (and Rochester) who were both 8-1. The Cyclones lost a large crop of college-caliber seniors but reload with new enthusiasm in 2019 with RB Alex Sweetland and QB Isaiah Thompson providing electricity in the backfield with the usual complement of college-sized offensive linemen. Glenwood brings an arsenal of weapons including All-State QB Luke Lehnen, RBs Jason Hansbrough and Narkel Leflore and a bevvy of receivers.

Charleston vs. Mattoon

7 p.m. at EIU's O'Brien Field in Charleston

The Coles County Clash promises to be one of the most competitive games in recent memory. Mattoon has won six meetings in a row since 2012, when the series was rebooted and Charleston won. Last week Charleston snapped a 19-game losing streak with a 35-25 win over Macomb, while Mattoon fell to Triad 41-7. WAND's Orlando Toatley presents a special report from each campus.

Tuscola @ Arcola

7 p.m. at Arcola HS

The 106th edition of Cola Wars has the makings for an instant classic. Arcola looked like a state title contender at Argenta-Oreana in Week 1 with a blowout win, while Tuscola took care of business as expected against Villa Grove-Heritage. The Warriors hold the all-time advantage in the series 55-44-6, a series that was rebooted last year.

WEEK 2 SCHEDULE (9/6 - 9/7)

8-Man Football

Danville (Schlarman) at Bunker Hill

Edwardsville (Metro-East Lutheran) at Champaign (Judah Christian)

Milford [Coop] at Cuba [North Fulton Coop]

Pawnee [Coop] at Flanagan (F.-Cornell) [F.-Cornell-Woodland Coop]

Polo at Jacksonville (Illinois School for the Deaf) (Sat.)

Apollo

Charleston at Mattoon

Lincoln at Effingham (H.S.)

Mahomet (M.-Seymour) at Taylorville

Big Twelve

Champaign (Centennial) at Champaign (Central)

Urbana (H.S.) at Danville (H.S.)

Central State Eight

Decatur (MacArthur) at Jacksonville (H.S.)

Rochester at Normal (University)

Springfield (Lanphier) at Decatur (Eisenhower)

Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) at Chatham (Glenwood)

Springfield (Southeast) at Springfield (H.S.)

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Eureka at Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Fisher at Tremont

LeRoy vs. Colfax (Ridgeview) [Coop] at Lexington High School

Illini Prairie

Monticello at Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central)

Pontiac at Tolono (Unity)

St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) at Rantoul

Stanford (Olympia) [Coop] at Champaign (St. Thomas More)

Lincoln Prairie

Argenta (A.-Oreana) at Toledo (Cumberland)

Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop] at Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond)

Oakland [Tri-County Coop] at Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop]

Little Illini

Bridgeport (Red Hill) at Robinson

Casey (C.-Westfield) at Paris

Flora at Marshall

Sangamo

Athens at Pleasant Plains

Auburn at Pittsfield

New Berlin [Coop] at Maroa (M.-Forsyth)

Riverton at Williamsville

Virden (North Mac) at Petersburg (PORTA) [Coop]

South Central

Gillespie at Litchfield

Greenville at Piasa (Southwestern)

Hillsboro at Staunton [Coop]

Pana (H.S.) at Roxana

Vandalia at Carlinville

Non-Conference

Catlin (Salt Fork) at Watseka

Cerro Gordo [C.G.-Bement Coop] at Shelbyville

Farmer City (Blue Ridge) [Coop] at Oblong [Coop]

Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm) at Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)

Gilman (Iroquois West) at Hoopeston (H. Area) [Coop]

Herscher at Clifton (Central)

Heyworth at Monmouth (United)

Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] at Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop]

Kincaid (South Fork) [Coop] at Macon (Meridian)

Momence at Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)

Mt. Zion at Dunlap

Niantic (Sangamon Valley) [Coop] at Martinsville

Nokomis [Coop] at Moweaqua (Central A & M)

Sullivan [S.-Okaw Valley Coop] at Newton

Tuscola at Arcola

Varna (Midland) vs. Decatur (St. Teresa) at Forfeit (Midland dropped FB)

Warrensburg (W.-Latham) at Fithian (Oakwood)

Westville at South Beloit (Sat.)

White Hall (North Greene) at Beardstown