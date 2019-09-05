The Friday Frenzy is here! Join sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley for the best high school football coverage in the state as they fan out across Central Illinois for as much footage as possible!
[For a complete schedule, visit the list below]
Here are three of the top games this week:
Sacred Heart-Griffin @ Glenwood
7 p.m. at Glenwood HS in Chatham
The race for the Central State Eight crown could come down to this game when all is said and done. Glenwood was the presumed favorite entering the season and looked the part in a Week 1 rout of Lanphier. With a 7-2 league record last season, Sacred Heart-Griffin finished just behind the Titans (and Rochester) who were both 8-1. The Cyclones lost a large crop of college-caliber seniors but reload with new enthusiasm in 2019 with RB Alex Sweetland and QB Isaiah Thompson providing electricity in the backfield with the usual complement of college-sized offensive linemen. Glenwood brings an arsenal of weapons including All-State QB Luke Lehnen, RBs Jason Hansbrough and Narkel Leflore and a bevvy of receivers.
Charleston vs. Mattoon
7 p.m. at EIU's O'Brien Field in Charleston
The Coles County Clash promises to be one of the most competitive games in recent memory. Mattoon has won six meetings in a row since 2012, when the series was rebooted and Charleston won. Last week Charleston snapped a 19-game losing streak with a 35-25 win over Macomb, while Mattoon fell to Triad 41-7. WAND's Orlando Toatley presents a special report from each campus.
Tuscola @ Arcola
7 p.m. at Arcola HS
The 106th edition of Cola Wars has the makings for an instant classic. Arcola looked like a state title contender at Argenta-Oreana in Week 1 with a blowout win, while Tuscola took care of business as expected against Villa Grove-Heritage. The Warriors hold the all-time advantage in the series 55-44-6, a series that was rebooted last year.
WEEK 2 SCHEDULE (9/6 - 9/7)
8-Man Football
Danville (Schlarman) at Bunker Hill
Edwardsville (Metro-East Lutheran) at Champaign (Judah Christian)
Milford [Coop] at Cuba [North Fulton Coop]
Pawnee [Coop] at Flanagan (F.-Cornell) [F.-Cornell-Woodland Coop]
Polo at Jacksonville (Illinois School for the Deaf) (Sat.)
Apollo
Charleston at Mattoon
Lincoln at Effingham (H.S.)
Mahomet (M.-Seymour) at Taylorville
Big Twelve
Champaign (Centennial) at Champaign (Central)
Urbana (H.S.) at Danville (H.S.)
Central State Eight
Decatur (MacArthur) at Jacksonville (H.S.)
Rochester at Normal (University)
Springfield (Lanphier) at Decatur (Eisenhower)
Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) at Chatham (Glenwood)
Springfield (Southeast) at Springfield (H.S.)
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Eureka at Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Fisher at Tremont
LeRoy vs. Colfax (Ridgeview) [Coop] at Lexington High School
Illini Prairie
Monticello at Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central)
Pontiac at Tolono (Unity)
St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) at Rantoul
Stanford (Olympia) [Coop] at Champaign (St. Thomas More)
Lincoln Prairie
Argenta (A.-Oreana) at Toledo (Cumberland)
Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop] at Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond)
Oakland [Tri-County Coop] at Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop]
Little Illini
Bridgeport (Red Hill) at Robinson
Casey (C.-Westfield) at Paris
Flora at Marshall
Sangamo
Athens at Pleasant Plains
Auburn at Pittsfield
New Berlin [Coop] at Maroa (M.-Forsyth)
Riverton at Williamsville
Virden (North Mac) at Petersburg (PORTA) [Coop]
South Central
Gillespie at Litchfield
Greenville at Piasa (Southwestern)
Hillsboro at Staunton [Coop]
Pana (H.S.) at Roxana
Vandalia at Carlinville
Non-Conference
Catlin (Salt Fork) at Watseka
Cerro Gordo [C.G.-Bement Coop] at Shelbyville
Farmer City (Blue Ridge) [Coop] at Oblong [Coop]
Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm) at Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)
Gilman (Iroquois West) at Hoopeston (H. Area) [Coop]
Herscher at Clifton (Central)
Heyworth at Monmouth (United)
Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] at Greenfield [G.-Northwestern Coop]
Kincaid (South Fork) [Coop] at Macon (Meridian)
Momence at Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
Mt. Zion at Dunlap
Niantic (Sangamon Valley) [Coop] at Martinsville
Nokomis [Coop] at Moweaqua (Central A & M)
Sullivan [S.-Okaw Valley Coop] at Newton
Tuscola at Arcola
Varna (Midland) vs. Decatur (St. Teresa) at Forfeit (Midland dropped FB)
Warrensburg (W.-Latham) at Fithian (Oakwood)
Westville at South Beloit (Sat.)
White Hall (North Greene) at Beardstown