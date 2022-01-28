(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another night of action as the WAND Sports Team went out across central Illinois to cover 7 different high school basketball games.

Plus, stay for the newest WAND Athlete Of The Week.

PART ONE:

Boys: Eisenhower 57, Macarthur 66

Boys: SHG 75, Rochester 48

Boys: Jacksonville 44, Southeast 76

Boys: Glenwood 47, Lanphier 64

Boys: Nokomis 46, Meridian 58

Boys: St. Joseph-Ogden 29, Monticello 57

Girls: Eisenhower 20, Macarthur 73

PART TWO: 

In part two of the Original Friday Frenzy, it's another edition of Tupper's Take. Evan Abramson is joined by Mark Tupper to preview Illini Basketball's big time matchup against Northwestern.

PART THREE:

In part three of the Original Friday Frenzy, WAND Sports Tyler Jachnicki shares how this week's Athlete of the Week (Presented by Midwest Technical Institute) Kam Banks is overcoming a tough obstacle.

Plus, we highlight Kevin Roy who earned his 300th win as Monticello head basketball coach after the Sages took down St. Joseph-Ogden Friday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.