(WAND-TV) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for another night of action as the WAND Sports Team went out across central Illinois to cover 7 different high school basketball games.
Plus, stay for the newest WAND Athlete Of The Week.
PART ONE:
Boys: Eisenhower 57, Macarthur 66
Boys: SHG 75, Rochester 48
Boys: Jacksonville 44, Southeast 76
Boys: Glenwood 47, Lanphier 64
Boys: Nokomis 46, Meridian 58
Boys: St. Joseph-Ogden 29, Monticello 57
Girls: Eisenhower 20, Macarthur 73
PART TWO:
In part two of the Original Friday Frenzy, it's another edition of Tupper's Take. Evan Abramson is joined by Mark Tupper to preview Illini Basketball's big time matchup against Northwestern.
PART THREE:
In part three of the Original Friday Frenzy, WAND Sports Tyler Jachnicki shares how this week's Athlete of the Week (Presented by Midwest Technical Institute) Kam Banks is overcoming a tough obstacle.
Plus, we highlight Kevin Roy who earned his 300th win as Monticello head basketball coach after the Sages took down St. Joseph-Ogden Friday night.
