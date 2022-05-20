Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 68F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.