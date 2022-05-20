(WAND) -- The Original Friday Frenzy returns for some spring postseason action as the WAND Sports team brings you the latest in sports news from around central Illinois.

PART ONE: 

SOFTBALL

1A Regional Final - (3) Villa Grove 4, (2) Meridian 10

2A Regional Final - (3) Sacred Heart-Griffin 1, (2) Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 5

BASEBALL

2A Regional Semifinal - (5) Salem 7, (4) Teutopolis 6

GIRLS STATE 2A TRACK AND FIELD PRELIMS

Evan Abramson recap's Friday's action from Eastern Illinois University and previews the athletes set to compete in the state finals Saturday

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Tyler Jachnicki catches up with the latest athlete of the week. This week's winner is Ashleigh Anderson of Mt. Zion High School.

PART TWO: 

- Millikin Softball takes down Wartburg in game one in a best-of-three Super Sectional

- Millikin's very Bradan Birt is named to the Academic All-District At-Large Team.

