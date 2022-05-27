(WAND) - The Original Friday Frenzy returns to bring you the latest in sports news from around central Illinois.
PART 1:
- Evan Abramson walks us through 2A Boys State Track at Eastern Illinois University.
- Every game in the NCAA Championship Tournament for softball was canceled Friday. But as WAND's Mark Pearson shows us, it's not stopping Millikin Softball from making the most out of their trip to Salem, Virginia.
PART 2:
WAND's Tyler Jachnicki unveils the latest Athlete of the Week, presented by Midwest Technical Institute.
