The Friday Frenzy is here! Join sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley for the best high school football coverage in the state as they fan out across Central Illinois for as much footage as possible! Tune in at 10:10 p.m. every Friday for every highlight and score!

[For a complete schedule of Week 4 games, visit the list below]

Here are games we preview in Thursday night's show:

Part 1

+ MacArthur (2-1) @ Rochester (3-0)

+ Maroa-Forsyth (3-0) @ Williamsville (3-0)

+ ALAH (2-1) @ Arcola (2-1) (Four interviews)

Part 2

+ Tuscola (2-1) @ St. Teresa (2-0)

+ Warrensburg-Latham (2-1) @ Central A&M (3-0) (Interview)

+ Carlinville (1-2) @ Pana (3-0) (Two interviews)

8-Man Football

Jacksonville (Illinois School for the Deaf) at Champaign (Judah Christian)

Milford [Coop] at Danville (Schlarman)

Pawnee [Coop] vs. Cuba [North Fulton Coop] at Spoon River Valley H.S.

Apollo

Charleston at Lincoln

Mahomet (M.-Seymour) at Effingham (H.S.)

Mt. Zion at Mattoon

Big Twelve

Champaign (Central) at Urbana (H.S.)

Central Illinois

Macon (Meridian) at Clinton

Shelbyville at Sullivan [S.-Okaw Valley Coop]

Tuscola at Decatur (St. Teresa)

Warrensburg (W.-Latham) at Moweaqua (Central A & M)

Central State Eight

Chatham (Glenwood) at Decatur (Eisenhower)

Decatur (MacArthur) at Rochester

Jacksonville (H.S.) at Normal (University)

Springfield (Lanphier) at Springfield (H.S.)

Springfield (Southeast) at Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)

Heart of Illinois

Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) at Minonk (Fieldcrest)

Colfax (Ridgeview) [Coop] at Heyworth

Tremont at LeRoy

Illini Prairie

Champaign (St. Thomas More) at Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central)

Monticello at Rantoul

St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) at Tolono (Unity)

Lincoln Prairie

Argenta (A.-Oreana) at Cerro Gordo [C.G.-Bement Coop]

Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) at Arcola

Oakland [Tri-County Coop] at Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop]

Toledo (Cumberland) at Farmer City (Blue Ridge) [Coop]

Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] at Niantic (Sangamon Valley) [Coop]

Little Illini

Bridgeport (Red Hill) at Paris

Casey (C.-Westfield) at Flora

Lawrenceville at Newton

Marshall at Robinson

Mid-Illini

Pekin at Morton

Prairie State

Nokomis [Coop] at Dupo

Sangamo

Athens at Riverton

Maroa (M.-Forsyth) at Williamsville

Petersburg (PORTA) [Coop] at New Berlin [Coop]

Pittsfield at Virden (North Mac)

Pleasant Plains at Auburn

Sangamon Valley

Dwight at Clifton (Central)

Gilman (Iroquois West) at Momence

Seneca at Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)

South Central

Carlinville at Pana (H.S.)

Roxana at Vandalia

Vermilion Valley

Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) at Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm)

Hoopeston (H. Area) [Coop] at Fithian (Oakwood)

Westville at Catlin (Salt Fork)

Western Illinois Valley (North)

Beardstown at Mt. Sterling (Brown County)

Concord (Triopia) [Coop] at Mendon (Unity) [Coop]

Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] at Camp Point (Central)

Non-Conference

Lewistown at Kincaid (South Fork) [Coop]

Madison at Fisher (Sat.)

Taylorville at Collinsville

Watseka at Oblong [Coop]