The Friday Frenzy is here! Join sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley for the best high school football coverage in the state as they fan out across Central Illinois for as much footage as possible! Tune in at 10:10 p.m. every Friday for every highlight and score!
[For a complete schedule of Week 4 games, visit the list below]
Here are games we preview in Thursday night's show:
Part 1
+ MacArthur (2-1) @ Rochester (3-0)
+ Maroa-Forsyth (3-0) @ Williamsville (3-0)
+ ALAH (2-1) @ Arcola (2-1) (Four interviews)
Part 2
+ Tuscola (2-1) @ St. Teresa (2-0)
+ Warrensburg-Latham (2-1) @ Central A&M (3-0) (Interview)
+ Carlinville (1-2) @ Pana (3-0) (Two interviews)
8-Man Football
Jacksonville (Illinois School for the Deaf) at Champaign (Judah Christian)
Milford [Coop] at Danville (Schlarman)
Pawnee [Coop] vs. Cuba [North Fulton Coop] at Spoon River Valley H.S.
Apollo
Charleston at Lincoln
Mahomet (M.-Seymour) at Effingham (H.S.)
Mt. Zion at Mattoon
Big Twelve
Champaign (Central) at Urbana (H.S.)
Central Illinois
Macon (Meridian) at Clinton
Shelbyville at Sullivan [S.-Okaw Valley Coop]
Tuscola at Decatur (St. Teresa)
Warrensburg (W.-Latham) at Moweaqua (Central A & M)
Central State Eight
Chatham (Glenwood) at Decatur (Eisenhower)
Decatur (MacArthur) at Rochester
Jacksonville (H.S.) at Normal (University)
Springfield (Lanphier) at Springfield (H.S.)
Springfield (Southeast) at Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)
Heart of Illinois
Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) at Minonk (Fieldcrest)
Colfax (Ridgeview) [Coop] at Heyworth
Tremont at LeRoy
Illini Prairie
Champaign (St. Thomas More) at Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central)
Monticello at Rantoul
St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) at Tolono (Unity)
Lincoln Prairie
Argenta (A.-Oreana) at Cerro Gordo [C.G.-Bement Coop]
Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) at Arcola
Oakland [Tri-County Coop] at Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop]
Toledo (Cumberland) at Farmer City (Blue Ridge) [Coop]
Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] at Niantic (Sangamon Valley) [Coop]
Little Illini
Bridgeport (Red Hill) at Paris
Casey (C.-Westfield) at Flora
Lawrenceville at Newton
Marshall at Robinson
Mid-Illini
Pekin at Morton
Prairie State
Nokomis [Coop] at Dupo
Sangamo
Athens at Riverton
Maroa (M.-Forsyth) at Williamsville
Petersburg (PORTA) [Coop] at New Berlin [Coop]
Pittsfield at Virden (North Mac)
Pleasant Plains at Auburn
Sangamon Valley
Dwight at Clifton (Central)
Gilman (Iroquois West) at Momence
Seneca at Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda)
South Central
Carlinville at Pana (H.S.)
Roxana at Vandalia
Vermilion Valley
Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) at Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm)
Hoopeston (H. Area) [Coop] at Fithian (Oakwood)
Westville at Catlin (Salt Fork)
Western Illinois Valley (North)
Beardstown at Mt. Sterling (Brown County)
Concord (Triopia) [Coop] at Mendon (Unity) [Coop]
Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] at Camp Point (Central)
Non-Conference
Lewistown at Kincaid (South Fork) [Coop]
Madison at Fisher (Sat.)
Taylorville at Collinsville
Watseka at Oblong [Coop]