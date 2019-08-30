The Friday Frenzy is here! Join sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley for the best high school football coverage in the state as they fan out across Central Illinois for as much footage as possible!
[For a complete schedule, visit the list below]
Here are three of the top games this week:
St. Teresa @ Tri-Valley
These two teams have formed a highly entertaining series between them, playing a close game two years ago and then two hard-fought games last year (regular season and playoffs). St. Teresa swept both games last season. The state's No. 2 career rusher Jacardia Wright has moved on from St. Teresa to Kansas State, but in comes promising sophomore RB Denim Cook.
MacArthur @ Springfield High (Memorial Stadium)
Speaking of close series, how about 8-6 and 14-13? Those are the scores in the two latest episodes of the saga, with MacArthur coming out on top both times. This game features D-I talent in the form of MacArthur RB/S Jeff Wells and Iowa-bound DB/WR AJ Lawson, plus Springfield High QB Rashad Rochelle who has multiple D-I offers as he begins his sophomore year.
Arcola @ Argenta-Oreana
The brand new Lincoln Prairie Conference could come down to this Week 1 matchup between the Bombers (6-0 last year in the LOVC) and the Purple Riders (5-1, lone loss to Argenta-Oreana). Nick Lindsey's Arcola squad brings virtually the entire team back while Steve Kirk and Argenta-Oreana only have three starters returning on each side of the ball. However, they are big ones, including gamebreaking RB/WR/KR/LB Makail Stanley and third-year star QB Josh Williams.
WEEK 1 SCHEDULE (8/30 - 8/31)
8-Man Football
Danville (Schlarman) at Polo
Lake Forest (L.F. Academy) at Milford [Coop]
Pawnee [Coop] at Bunker Hill
Big Twelve
Danville (H.S.) at Bloomington (H.S.)
Peoria (H.S.) at Champaign (Centennial)
Central State Eight
Chatham (Glenwood) at Springfield (Lanphier)
Decatur (MacArthur) at Springfield (H.S.)
Jacksonville (H.S.) at Decatur (Eisenhower)
Normal (University) at Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)
Springfield (Southeast) at Rochester
Illini Prairie
Champaign (St. Thomas More) at St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)
Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) at Tolono (Unity)
Monticello at Stanford (Olympia) [Coop]
Rantoul at Fairbury (Prairie Central)
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola at Argenta (A.-Oreana)
Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) at Oakland [Tri-County Coop]
Cerro Gordo [C.G.-Bement Coop] at Niantic (Sangamon Valley) [Coop]
Cumberland @ LSA
Little Illini
Casey (C.-Westfield) at Olney (Richland County)
Flora at Bridgeport (Red Hill)
Lawrenceville at Marshall
Newton at Paris
Sangamo
Maroa (M.-Forsyth) at Virden (North Mac)
New Berlin [Coop] at Auburn
Pittsfield at Riverton
Pleasant Plains at Petersburg (PORTA) [Coop]
Williamsville at Athens
South Central
Carlinville at Roxana
Pana (H.S.) at Staunton [Coop]
Vandalia at Gillespie
Non-Conference
Limestone at Lincoln
Clinton at Kincaid (South Fork) [Coop]
Decatur (St. Teresa) at Downs (Tri-Valley)
Effingham (H.S.) at Breese (Mater Dei)
Moweaqua (Central A & M) at Westville
Mt. Vernon (H.S.) at Taylorville
Mt. Zion at Highland
Nokomis [Coop] at Sullivan [S.-Okaw Valley Coop]
Robinson at Warrensburg (W.-Latham)
Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] at Tuscola
Watseka at Fithian (Oakwood)
Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) at Gilman (Iroquois West)
Champaign (Central) at Metamora
Charleston at Macomb
Clifton (Central) at Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm)
Heyworth at El Paso (E.P.-Gridley)
Hoopeston (H. Area) [Coop] at Fisher
Macon (Meridian) vs. Oblong [Coop] at Palestine
Marion (H.S.) at Mahomet (M.-Seymour)
Martinsville at Farmer City (Blue Ridge) [Coop]
Mattoon at Troy (Triad)
Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) at Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)
South Beloit at Catlin (Salt Fork) SATURDAY
Urbana (H.S.) at West Chicago (Wheaton Academy)
Winchester at Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop]