Here are three of the top games this week:

St. Teresa @ Tri-Valley

These two teams have formed a highly entertaining series between them, playing a close game two years ago and then two hard-fought games last year (regular season and playoffs). St. Teresa swept both games last season. The state's No. 2 career rusher Jacardia Wright has moved on from St. Teresa to Kansas State, but in comes promising sophomore RB Denim Cook.

MacArthur @ Springfield High (Memorial Stadium)

Speaking of close series, how about 8-6 and 14-13? Those are the scores in the two latest episodes of the saga, with MacArthur coming out on top both times. This game features D-I talent in the form of MacArthur RB/S Jeff Wells and Iowa-bound DB/WR AJ Lawson, plus Springfield High QB Rashad Rochelle who has multiple D-I offers as he begins his sophomore year.

Arcola @ Argenta-Oreana

The brand new Lincoln Prairie Conference could come down to this Week 1 matchup between the Bombers (6-0 last year in the LOVC) and the Purple Riders (5-1, lone loss to Argenta-Oreana). Nick Lindsey's Arcola squad brings virtually the entire team back while Steve Kirk and Argenta-Oreana only have three starters returning on each side of the ball. However, they are big ones, including gamebreaking RB/WR/KR/LB Makail Stanley and third-year star QB Josh Williams.

WEEK 1 SCHEDULE (8/30 - 8/31)

8-Man Football

Danville (Schlarman) at Polo

Lake Forest (L.F. Academy) at Milford [Coop]

Pawnee [Coop] at Bunker Hill

Big Twelve

Danville (H.S.) at Bloomington (H.S.)

Peoria (H.S.) at Champaign (Centennial)

Central State Eight

Chatham (Glenwood) at Springfield (Lanphier)

Decatur (MacArthur) at Springfield (H.S.)

Jacksonville (H.S.) at Decatur (Eisenhower)

Normal (University) at Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)

Springfield (Southeast) at Rochester

Illini Prairie

Champaign (St. Thomas More) at St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)

Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) at Tolono (Unity)

Monticello at Stanford (Olympia) [Coop]

Rantoul at Fairbury (Prairie Central)

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola at Argenta (A.-Oreana)

Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) at Oakland [Tri-County Coop]

Cerro Gordo [C.G.-Bement Coop] at Niantic (Sangamon Valley) [Coop]

Cumberland @ LSA

Little Illini

Casey (C.-Westfield) at Olney (Richland County)

Flora at Bridgeport (Red Hill)

Lawrenceville at Marshall

Newton at Paris

Sangamo

Maroa (M.-Forsyth) at Virden (North Mac)

New Berlin [Coop] at Auburn

Pittsfield at Riverton

Pleasant Plains at Petersburg (PORTA) [Coop]

Williamsville at Athens

South Central

Carlinville at Roxana

Pana (H.S.) at Staunton [Coop]

Vandalia at Gillespie

Non-Conference

Limestone at Lincoln

Clinton at Kincaid (South Fork) [Coop]

Decatur (St. Teresa) at Downs (Tri-Valley)

Effingham (H.S.) at Breese (Mater Dei)

Moweaqua (Central A & M) at Westville

Mt. Vernon (H.S.) at Taylorville

Mt. Zion at Highland

Nokomis [Coop] at Sullivan [S.-Okaw Valley Coop]

Robinson at Warrensburg (W.-Latham)

Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] at Tuscola

Watseka at Fithian (Oakwood)

Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) at Gilman (Iroquois West)

Champaign (Central) at Metamora

Charleston at Macomb

Clifton (Central) at Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm)

Heyworth at El Paso (E.P.-Gridley)

Hoopeston (H. Area) [Coop] at Fisher

Macon (Meridian) vs. Oblong [Coop] at Palestine

Marion (H.S.) at Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

Martinsville at Farmer City (Blue Ridge) [Coop]

Mattoon at Troy (Triad)

Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) at Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley)

South Beloit at Catlin (Salt Fork) SATURDAY

Urbana (H.S.) at West Chicago (Wheaton Academy)

Winchester at Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop]