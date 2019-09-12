The Friday Frenzy is here! Join sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley for the best high school football coverage in the state as they fan out across Central Illinois for as much footage as possible! Tune in at 10:10 p.m. every Friday for every highlight and score!
[For a complete schedule of Week 3 games, visit the list below]
Here are three of the top games this week:
Central A&M (2-0) @ Tuscola (2-0)
7 p.m. at Tuscola HS in Tuscola
Tuscola is itching to reclaim CIC supremacy after getting beat out by St. Teresa last season, while Central A&M is looking to prove that it's back up to 2001 levels -- when it was last in the state championship game.
Both teams feature playmaking quarterbacks in Tuscola's Logan Tabeling (Wright State baseball commit) and basketball star Connor Heaton of Central A&M.
Tuscola picked up one of the top wins in the WAND viewing area last week with a win on the road at Illini Prairie favorite Arcola and breezed past Villa Grove-Heritage in Week 1. Central A&M glided past Westville and Nokomis to get to 2-0.
Springfield High (2-0) @ Glenwood (2-0)
7 p.m. at Glenwood HS in Chatham
Springfield High is out to prove that it's in the top tier of the Central State Eight, a tier that is usually reserved for Glenwood, SHG and Rochester. Can the Senators make an enormous statement by taking down Class 6A state title contender Glenwood on the road?
Glenwood is fresh off of a convincing 34-10 win over SHG in Week 2, while Springfield High has picked up a pair of quality wins against MacArthur and Southeast.
U-High (0-2) @ MacArthur (1-1)
7 p.m. at MacArthur HS in Decatur
A convincing win here would mean a great deal to each of these teams. The tiers are starting to settle in the Central State Eight, and both MacArthur and U-High are out to prove that they belong in the middle or top bracket.
U-High is 0-2 after a grueling start to the schedule that featured SHG and Rochester. MacArthur edged Jacksonville by six last week but is looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Springfield High in Week 1.
WEEK 3 SCHEDULE
All games Friday, September 13 unless noted
8-Man Football
Champaign (Judah Christian) at Pawnee [Coop]
Danville (Schlarman) at Cuba [North Fulton Coop] (Sat.)
Edwardsville (Metro-East Lutheran) at Milford [Coop]
Jacksonville (Illinois School for the Deaf) at Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland Coop
Apollo
Charleston at Mt. Zion
Lincoln at Taylorville
Mattoon at Mahomet (M.-Seymour)
Big Twelve
Champaign (Centennial) at Peoria (Richwoods)
Danville (H.S.) at Normal (Community West)
Normal (Community) at Urbana (H.S.)
Peoria (Notre Dame) at Champaign (Central)
Central Illinois
Clinton at Shelbyville
Decatur (St. Teresa) at Macon (Meridian)
Moweaqua (Central A & M) at Tuscola
Sullivan [S.-Okaw Valley Coop] at Warrensburg (W.-Latham)
Central State Eight
Decatur (Eisenhower) at Springfield (Southeast)
Normal (University) at Decatur (MacArthur)
Rochester at Jacksonville (H.S.)
Springfield (H.S.) at Chatham (Glenwood)
Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin) at Springfield (Lanphier)
Illini Prairie
Bloomington (Central Catholic) at St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)
Champaign (St. Thomas More) at Monticello
Rantoul at Stanford (Olympia) [Coop]
Tolono (Unity) at Fairbury (Prairie Central)
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola at Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop]
Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop] at Cerro Gordo [C.G.-Bement Coop]
Farmer City (Blue Ridge) [Coop] at Oakland [Tri-County Coop]
Niantic (Sangamon Valley) [Coop] at Argenta (A.-Oreana)
Toledo (Cumberland) at Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond)
Little Illini
Newton at Casey (C.-Westfield)
Paris at Lawrenceville (Sat.)
Robinson at Flora
Prairie State
Alton (Marquette) at Nokomis [Coop]
Dupo at Kincaid (South Fork) [Coop]
Sangamo
Maroa (M.-Forsyth) at Pittsfield
Petersburg (PORTA) [Coop] at Athens
Pleasant Plains at Riverton
Virden (North Mac) at New Berlin [Coop]
Williamsville at Auburn
Sangamon Valley
Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) at Gilman (Iroquois West)
Watseka at Momence
South Central
Gillespie at Pana (H.S.)
Greenville at Carlinville
Staunton [Coop] at Vandalia
Vermilion Valley
Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm) at Catlin (Salt Fork)
Hoopeston (H. Area) [Coop] at Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin)
Western Illinois Valley (North)
Beardstown at Concord (Triopia) [Coop]
Mendon (Unity) [Coop] at Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop]
Non-Conference
Clifton (Central) at Westville
Colfax (Ridgeview) [Coop] at El Paso (E.P.-Gridley)
Downs (Tri-Valley) at Fisher
Effingham (H.S.) at Jerseyville (Jersey)
Fithian (Oakwood) at Oblong [Coop]
Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) at Heyworth
Marshall at Clinton (South Vermillion), IN