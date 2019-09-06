Frenzy GFX

It's Friday Frenzy time! Join WAND Sports' Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley as they take you all across the state to bring you as many high school football games as possible!

Part 1

Central State Eight

Apollo Conference

Part 2

Sangamo Conference

Central Illinois Conference

Lincoln Prairie Conference

Illini Prairie Conference

Part 3

Athlete of the Week: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa)

Part 4

Tupper's Take: Previewing Illinois @ UConn (2:30 p.m. Saturday in E. Hartford) (TV: CBS Sports Network)

Millikin vs. Hope