Basketball is back! Join Gordon Voit and Mark Pearson as they travel across the viewing area for a sampling of high school basketball highlights, Illini bowl talk, Athlete of the Week, SEC football news with a local tie plus a preview of the Capital City Showcase in Springfield on Saturday!
Video 1
Central A&M @ LSA
Taylorville @ Lincoln
Unity @ Mt. Zion
Cerro Gordo-Bement @ Mt. Pulaski
First Baptist Christian (Danville) @ Decatur Christian
Video 2
Tupper's Take: Revealing likely bowl destination for Illini football team
Video 3
Athlete of the Week: Bernie Roach, ISVI Wrestling
Video 4
Nick Broeker named Freshman All-America (Ole Miss)
Capital City Showcase set for Saturday in Springfield