Basketball is back! Join Gordon Voit and Mark Pearson as they travel across the viewing area for a sampling of high school basketball highlights, Illini bowl talk, Athlete of the Week, SEC football news with a local tie plus a preview of the Capital City Showcase in Springfield on Saturday!

Central A&M @ LSA

Taylorville @ Lincoln

Unity @ Mt. Zion

Cerro Gordo-Bement @ Mt. Pulaski

First Baptist Christian (Danville) @ Decatur Christian

Tupper's Take: Revealing likely bowl destination for Illini football team

Athlete of the Week: Bernie Roach, ISVI Wrestling

Nick Broeker named Freshman All-America (Ole Miss)

Capital City Showcase set for Saturday in Springfield