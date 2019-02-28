The playoffs are heating up in local high school basketball! From boys regional championships in Classes 3A and 4A to sectional championships in Classes 1A and 2A to the girls state tournament in Classes 3A and 4A, this weekend is a hoops lover's dream!
Friday Frenzy Preview Show
(All games 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
+ MacArthur vs. Central (3A Rantoul regional finals)
+ (8) Lincoln vs. Taylorville (3A Clinton regional finals)
+ (3) Southeast vs. Sacred Heart-Griffin (3A Jerseyville regional finals)
+ Sacred Heart-Griffin girls vs. Glenbard South (3A state semifinals, 1 p.m. at Redbird Arena in Normal)
+ (3) Central A&M vs. Nokomis (1A Altamont sectional finals)
Other local games on Friday (3/1)
+ Judah Christian vs. (5) Cissna Park (1A Ridgeview sectional finals)
+ Triopia vs. (t-9) Elmwood (1A Lewistown sectional finals)
+ (3) GCMS vs. (6) Bloomington C.C. (2A Tolono sectional finals)
+ (7) Teutopolis vs. (8) Fairfield (2A Vandalia sectional finals)
+ Pleasant Plains vs. Tremont (2A Riverton sectional finals)
+ Urbana vs. Effingham (3A Olney regional finals)
+ (4) Danville vs. (7) Bloom (4A Centennial HS regional finals)
+ Glenwood vs. (2) Belleville West (4A Belleville regional finals)