The Friday Frenzy is here! Join sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley for the best high school football coverage in the state as they fan out across Central Illinois for as much footage as possible! Tune in at 10:10 p.m. every Friday for every highlight and score!

[For a complete schedule of Week 6 games, visit the list below]

Here are games we preview in Thursday night's show:

+ Taylorville (5-0) @ 4A No. 7 Mt. Zion (5-0)

+ Greenville (5-0) @ 3A No. 8 Pana (5-0)

+ 4A No. 8 Effingham roars out of gate at 5-0 (feature story by Orlando Toatley)

+ MacArthur (3-2) travels to 6A No. 1 Glenwood (5-0). Generals are powered by QB Deyon Jackson (8 TDs last week against Southeast)

FULL SCHEDULE - WEEK 6

8-Man Football

Bunker Hill at Danville (Schlarman)

Champaign (Judah Christian) vs. Cuba [North Fulton Coop] at Spoon River Valley H.S.

Flanagan (F.-Cornell) [F.-Cornell-Woodland Coop] at Milford [Coop]

Pawnee [Coop] at Edwardsville (Metro-East Lutheran)

Apollo

Lincoln at Mahomet (M.-Seymour)

Mattoon at Effingham (H.S.)

Taylorville at Mt. Zion

Big Twelve

Champaign (Central) at Danville (H.S.)

Urbana at Centennial

Central Illinois

Decatur (St. Teresa) at Clinton

Macon (Meridian) at Warrensburg (W.-Latham)

Moweaqua (Central A & M) at Shelbyville

Tuscola at Sullivan [S.-Okaw Valley Coop]

Central State Eight

Decatur (MacArthur) at Chatham (Glenwood)

Jacksonville (H.S.) at Springfield (Lanphier)

Normal (University) at Springfield (Southeast)

Rochester at Decatur (Eisenhower)

Springfield (H.S.) at Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)

Heart of Illinois (Large)

Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) at Downs (Tri-Valley)

Heart of Illinois (Small)

Colfax (Ridgeview) [Coop] at Tremont

Heyworth at Fisher

Illini Prairie

Champaign (St. Thomas More) at Bloomington (Central Catholic)

Monticello at Tolono (Unity)

Rantoul at Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central)

St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) at Fairbury (Prairie Central)

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola at Niantic (Sangamon Valley) [Coop]

Argenta (A.-Oreana) at Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop]

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) at Cerro Gordo-Bement

Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop] at Farmer City (Blue Ridge) [Coop]

Toledo (Cumberland) at Oakland [Tri-County Coop]

Little Illini

Casey (C.-Westfield) at Lawrenceville (Sat.)

Marshall at Paris

Olney (Richland County) at Flora

Robinson at Newton

Mid-Illini

Metamora at Morton

Prairie State

Kincaid (South Fork) [Coop] at Nokomis [Coop]

Sangamo

Athens at Pittsfield

New Berlin [Coop] at Riverton

Petersburg (PORTA) [Coop] at Maroa (M.-Forsyth)

Pleasant Plains at Williamsville

Virden (North Mac) at Auburn

Sangamon Valley

Gilman (Iroquois West) at Seneca (Sat.)

Watseka at Clifton (Central)

South Central

Carlinville at Gillespie

Greenville at Pana (H.S.)

Vandalia at Hillsboro

Western Illinois Valley (North)

Beardstown at Camp Point (Central)

Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] at Concord (Triopia) [Coop]

Non-Conference

Astoria [South Fulton Coop] at LeRoy (Sat.)

Charleston at Salem

Chicago (C. Hope Academy) vs. Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) at Altgeld Park

Jacksonville (Illinois School for the Deaf) at Olathe (Kansas School for the Deaf), KS (Sat.)

Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) at Catlin (Salt Fork)