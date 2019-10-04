The Friday Frenzy is here! Join sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley for the best high school football coverage in the state as they fan out across Central Illinois for as much footage as possible! Tune in at 10:10 p.m. every Friday for every highlight and score!
[For a complete schedule of Week 6 games, visit the list below]
Here are games we preview in Thursday night's show:
+ Taylorville (5-0) @ 4A No. 7 Mt. Zion (5-0)
+ Greenville (5-0) @ 3A No. 8 Pana (5-0)
+ 4A No. 8 Effingham roars out of gate at 5-0 (feature story by Orlando Toatley)
+ MacArthur (3-2) travels to 6A No. 1 Glenwood (5-0). Generals are powered by QB Deyon Jackson (8 TDs last week against Southeast)
FULL SCHEDULE - WEEK 6
8-Man Football
Bunker Hill at Danville (Schlarman)
Champaign (Judah Christian) vs. Cuba [North Fulton Coop] at Spoon River Valley H.S.
Flanagan (F.-Cornell) [F.-Cornell-Woodland Coop] at Milford [Coop]
Pawnee [Coop] at Edwardsville (Metro-East Lutheran)
Apollo
Lincoln at Mahomet (M.-Seymour)
Mattoon at Effingham (H.S.)
Taylorville at Mt. Zion
Big Twelve
Champaign (Central) at Danville (H.S.)
Urbana at Centennial
Central Illinois
Decatur (St. Teresa) at Clinton
Macon (Meridian) at Warrensburg (W.-Latham)
Moweaqua (Central A & M) at Shelbyville
Tuscola at Sullivan [S.-Okaw Valley Coop]
Central State Eight
Decatur (MacArthur) at Chatham (Glenwood)
Jacksonville (H.S.) at Springfield (Lanphier)
Normal (University) at Springfield (Southeast)
Rochester at Decatur (Eisenhower)
Springfield (H.S.) at Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)
Heart of Illinois (Large)
Gibson City (G.C.-Melvin-Sibley) at Downs (Tri-Valley)
Heart of Illinois (Small)
Colfax (Ridgeview) [Coop] at Tremont
Heyworth at Fisher
Illini Prairie
Champaign (St. Thomas More) at Bloomington (Central Catholic)
Monticello at Tolono (Unity)
Rantoul at Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central)
St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden) at Fairbury (Prairie Central)
Lincoln Prairie
Arcola at Niantic (Sangamon Valley) [Coop]
Argenta (A.-Oreana) at Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop]
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond) at Cerro Gordo-Bement
Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop] at Farmer City (Blue Ridge) [Coop]
Toledo (Cumberland) at Oakland [Tri-County Coop]
Little Illini
Casey (C.-Westfield) at Lawrenceville (Sat.)
Marshall at Paris
Olney (Richland County) at Flora
Robinson at Newton
Mid-Illini
Metamora at Morton
Prairie State
Kincaid (South Fork) [Coop] at Nokomis [Coop]
Sangamo
Athens at Pittsfield
New Berlin [Coop] at Riverton
Petersburg (PORTA) [Coop] at Maroa (M.-Forsyth)
Pleasant Plains at Williamsville
Virden (North Mac) at Auburn
Sangamon Valley
Gilman (Iroquois West) at Seneca (Sat.)
Watseka at Clifton (Central)
South Central
Carlinville at Gillespie
Greenville at Pana (H.S.)
Vandalia at Hillsboro
Western Illinois Valley (North)
Beardstown at Camp Point (Central)
Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] at Concord (Triopia) [Coop]
Non-Conference
Astoria [South Fulton Coop] at LeRoy (Sat.)
Charleston at Salem
Chicago (C. Hope Academy) vs. Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) at Altgeld Park
Jacksonville (Illinois School for the Deaf) at Olathe (Kansas School for the Deaf), KS (Sat.)
Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) at Catlin (Salt Fork)