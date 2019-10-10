The Friday Frenzy is here! Join sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley for the best high school football coverage in the state as they fan out across Central Illinois for as much footage as possible! Tune in at 10:10 p.m. every Friday for every highlight and score!

[For a complete schedule of Week 7 games, visit the list below]

Here are games we preview in Thursday night's show:

+ Gordon Voit tests his 40-yard dash with Argenta-Oreana (5-1)

+ How Argenta-Oreana rattled off five straight wins; Bombers prepare for LSA

+ (5) St. Teresa (5-1) steady in the 2A poll after 5-1 start under 145-pound backup QB Chord Miller; Bulldogs prepare for Sullivan-Okaw Valley (0-6)

+ (8) Effingham (6-0) tries to stay undefeated at Taylorville (5-1)

+ Can Springfield High (5-1) knock off (3) Rochester (6-0)

Earlier in week

+ Feature story: Orlando Toatley previews (3) Maroa-Forsyth (5-1) and (9) Athens

+ Feature story: (6) Mt. Zion (6-0) "pancakes" way to best start since 2009

+ Feature story: Mt. Zion's pancake tradition makes ESPN!

Week 7 (Full schedule)

October 11

8-Man Football

Champaign (Judah Christian) at Flanagan (F.-Cornell) [F.-Cornell-Woodland Coop]

Danville (Schlarman) at Hanover (River Ridge)

Milford [Coop] at Pawnee [Coop]

Apollo

Effingham (H.S.) at Taylorville

Mahomet (M.-Seymour) at Charleston

Mt. Zion at Lincoln

Big Twelve

Champaign (Central) at Peoria (H.S.)

Normal (Community) at Danville (H.S.)

Peoria (Richwoods) at Urbana (H.S.)

Central Illinois

Clinton at Moweaqua (Central A & M)

Shelbyville at Macon (Meridian)

Sullivan [S.-Okaw Valley Coop] at Decatur (St. Teresa)

Tuscola at Warrensburg (W.-Latham)

Central State Eight

Chatham (Glenwood) at Normal (University)

Decatur (Eisenhower) at Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)

Jacksonville (H.S.) at Springfield (Southeast)

Springfield (H.S.) at Rochester

Springfield (Lanphier) at Decatur (MacArthur)

Illini Prairie

Bloomington (Central Catholic) at Rantoul

Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) at St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)

Pontiac at Monticello

Tolono (Unity) at Champaign (St. Thomas More)

Lincoln Prairie

Argenta (A.-Oreana) at Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop]

Cerro Gordo [C.G.-Bement Coop] at Farmer City (Blue Ridge) [Coop]

Niantic (Sangamon Valley) [Coop] at Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond)

Oakland [Tri-County Coop] at Arcola

Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] at Toledo (Cumberland)

Little Illini

Bridgeport (Red Hill) at Marshall

Flora at Newton

Lawrenceville at Robinson

Paris at Olney (Richland County)

Mid-Illini

Morton at East Peoria

Sangamo

Athens at Maroa (M.-Forsyth)

Pittsfield at Petersburg (PORTA) [Coop]

Pleasant Plains at Virden (North Mac)

Riverton at Auburn

Williamsville at New Berlin [Coop]

Sangamon Valley

Dwight at Gilman (Iroquois West)

Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) at Clifton (Central)

Seneca at Watseka

South Central

Hillsboro at Carlinville

Litchfield at Pana (H.S.)

Piasa (Southwestern) at Vandalia

Vermilion Valley

Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) at Fithian (Oakwood)

Catlin (Salt Fork) at Hoopeston (H. Area) [Coop]

Western Illinois Valley (North)

Concord (Triopia) [Coop] at Mt. Sterling (Brown County)

Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] at Beardstown

Non-Conference

Champaign (Centennial) at Dolton (Thornridge)

Collinsville at Mattoon

Downs (Tri-Valley) at Heyworth

Fisher at Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.)

Missouri School for the Deaf at Illinois School for the Deaf (Sat.)

Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm) at Momence

Kentland (South Newton), IN at Casey (C.-Westfield)

LeRoy at GCMS

Nokomis [Coop] at Martinsville

Westville vs. Oblong [Coop] at Palestine