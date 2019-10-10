The Friday Frenzy is here! Join sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley for the best high school football coverage in the state as they fan out across Central Illinois for as much footage as possible! Tune in at 10:10 p.m. every Friday for every highlight and score!
[For a complete schedule of Week 7 games, visit the list below]
Here are games we preview in Thursday night's show:
+ Gordon Voit tests his 40-yard dash with Argenta-Oreana (5-1)
+ How Argenta-Oreana rattled off five straight wins; Bombers prepare for LSA
+ (5) St. Teresa (5-1) steady in the 2A poll after 5-1 start under 145-pound backup QB Chord Miller; Bulldogs prepare for Sullivan-Okaw Valley (0-6)
+ (8) Effingham (6-0) tries to stay undefeated at Taylorville (5-1)
+ Can Springfield High (5-1) knock off (3) Rochester (6-0)
Earlier in week
+ Feature story: Orlando Toatley previews (3) Maroa-Forsyth (5-1) and (9) Athens
+ Feature story: (6) Mt. Zion (6-0) "pancakes" way to best start since 2009
+ Feature story: Mt. Zion's pancake tradition makes ESPN!
Week 7 (Full schedule)
October 11
8-Man Football
Champaign (Judah Christian) at Flanagan (F.-Cornell) [F.-Cornell-Woodland Coop]
Danville (Schlarman) at Hanover (River Ridge)
Milford [Coop] at Pawnee [Coop]
Apollo
Effingham (H.S.) at Taylorville
Mahomet (M.-Seymour) at Charleston
Mt. Zion at Lincoln
Big Twelve
Champaign (Central) at Peoria (H.S.)
Normal (Community) at Danville (H.S.)
Peoria (Richwoods) at Urbana (H.S.)
Central Illinois
Clinton at Moweaqua (Central A & M)
Shelbyville at Macon (Meridian)
Sullivan [S.-Okaw Valley Coop] at Decatur (St. Teresa)
Tuscola at Warrensburg (W.-Latham)
Central State Eight
Chatham (Glenwood) at Normal (University)
Decatur (Eisenhower) at Springfield (Sacred Heart-Griffin)
Jacksonville (H.S.) at Springfield (Southeast)
Springfield (H.S.) at Rochester
Springfield (Lanphier) at Decatur (MacArthur)
Illini Prairie
Bloomington (Central Catholic) at Rantoul
Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) at St. Joseph (S.J.-Ogden)
Pontiac at Monticello
Tolono (Unity) at Champaign (St. Thomas More)
Lincoln Prairie
Argenta (A.-Oreana) at Decatur (D. Lutheran) [Coop]
Cerro Gordo [C.G.-Bement Coop] at Farmer City (Blue Ridge) [Coop]
Niantic (Sangamon Valley) [Coop] at Arthur (A.-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond)
Oakland [Tri-County Coop] at Arcola
Villa Grove [V.G.-Heritage Coop] at Toledo (Cumberland)
Little Illini
Bridgeport (Red Hill) at Marshall
Flora at Newton
Lawrenceville at Robinson
Paris at Olney (Richland County)
Mid-Illini
Morton at East Peoria
Sangamo
Athens at Maroa (M.-Forsyth)
Pittsfield at Petersburg (PORTA) [Coop]
Pleasant Plains at Virden (North Mac)
Riverton at Auburn
Williamsville at New Berlin [Coop]
Sangamon Valley
Dwight at Gilman (Iroquois West)
Paxton (P.-Buckley-Loda) at Clifton (Central)
Seneca at Watseka
South Central
Hillsboro at Carlinville
Litchfield at Pana (H.S.)
Piasa (Southwestern) at Vandalia
Vermilion Valley
Bismarck (B.-Henning-Rossville-Alvin) at Fithian (Oakwood)
Catlin (Salt Fork) at Hoopeston (H. Area) [Coop]
Western Illinois Valley (North)
Concord (Triopia) [Coop] at Mt. Sterling (Brown County)
Jacksonville (Routt) [Coop] at Beardstown
Non-Conference
Champaign (Centennial) at Dolton (Thornridge)
Collinsville at Mattoon
Downs (Tri-Valley) at Heyworth
Fisher at Mackinaw (Deer Creek-M.)
Missouri School for the Deaf at Illinois School for the Deaf (Sat.)
Georgetown (G.-Ridge Farm) at Momence
Kentland (South Newton), IN at Casey (C.-Westfield)
LeRoy at GCMS
Nokomis [Coop] at Martinsville
Westville vs. Oblong [Coop] at Palestine